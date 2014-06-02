An Entire South Pacific Island Nation Has Just 60 Years To Find A New Home

REUTERS/David Grey An aerial view of Kiribati.

The island nation of Kiribati, located in the South Pacific, sits just six feet above sea level on average. In 60 years Kiribati’s President Anote Tong predicts that his island will be inhabitable due to climate change.

Kiribati is at risk of disappearing because of sea level rise caused by melting sea ice and and ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica. These changes in climate are blamed on carbon emissions from power plants, cars, and other human activities.

Unfortunately, like many islands, Kiribati is in the unlucky position of being the most likely to suffer from the effects of climate change even though it has done little to cause it. In 2005, Kiribati’s emissions per capita were only 7% of the global average and less than 2% of U.S. per capita emissions, according to officials.

