This Island Nation May Be Gone In 60 Years Because Of Climate Change

Dina Spector
Kiribati

On Tuesday, President Obama proposed new limits on carbon dioxide emitted from existing power plants, and other efforts to reduce gases linked to climate change from entering the air. For sinking island nations like Kiribati, however, that plan is likely too little, too late.

Kiribati, located in the South Pacific, stands, on average, just six feet above sea level. In 60 years Kiribati’s President Anote Tong predicts that his island will be inhabitable due to climate change.

The island nation is at risk of disappearing because of sea level rise caused by melting sea ice and and ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica. These changes in climate are blamed on carbon emissions from power plants, cars, and other human activities.

Like many islands, Kiribati is in the unfortunate position of being the most likely to suffer from the effects of climate change even though they have done little to cause it — Kirbati’s emissions per capita are only 7% of the global average and less than 2% of U.S. per capita emissions.

Kiribati is a chain of 33 atolls and islands in the South Pacific.

It is currently home to more than 100,000 people.

Source: Kirbati government

Kiribati's residents are at risk of losing their homes due to climate change.

Source: Kirbati government

Kiribati has a hot, humid tropical climate, but average annual temperatures have steadily increased since 1950.

Source: Kirbati government

Average rainfall has also increased.

Source: Kirbati government

And the ocean has become more acidic.

Source: Kirbati government

Sea level rise remains one of the biggest threats.

Source: Kirbati government

Since 1993, sea level has risen across Kiribati by 1 to 4 millimeters per year.

Source: Kirbati government

Sea level is expected to continue to rise.

Source: Kirbati government

Residents have built walls to protect their villages from rising waters, but it is not a permanent solution.

Source: Kirbati government

Source: Kirbati government

Because Kirbati stands only a few feet above sea level, its islands are extremely vulnerable to rising waters.

Source: Kirbati government

Sea level rise affect all aspects of life on Kiribati, including agriculture, health, and water quality.

Source: Kirbati government

As sea levels have risen, wells have become inundated with salt water, threatening the supply of fresh water.

Source: Kirbati government

The saltwater and loss of loss of coastal land will also negatively affect Kirbati's crops.

Source: Kirbati government

Coastal erosion has displaced citizens, especially on Kiribati's main island of Tarawa, which suffers from severe overcrowding.

Source: Kirbati government

Increases in temperatures and rainfall also pose public health problems, raising the risk of diarrhoeal disease and dengue fever.

Source: Kirbati government

The government will move residents to land on Fiji if Kiribati becomes inhabitable.

Source: Kirbati government

But that only being considered as a last resort and for now they are focusing on adaptation techniques like improving water supply management and man-made walls to protect the coast.

Source: Kirbati government

Sea level rise is a worldwide threat.

What America Will Look Like Under 25 Feet Of Seawater >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.