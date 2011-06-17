HOUSE OF THE DAY: A $35 Million Malibu Estate With Incredible Views Of The Pacific

Photo: Courtesy of Chris Cortazzo Coldwell Banker

This unbelievable estate on Carbon Beach in Malibu is on the market for $35 million.The 9,500 square foot home is literally right on the beach, in fact, it has about 150 feet of private beachfront access. And to accommodate your sunset watching needs, there are 4,500 square feet of outdoor patio space.



Throughout the home there are huge windows showing off the ocean views, two kitchens, a movie theatre, six bedrooms, and nine bathrooms. There’s also an awesome built-in aquarium with tropical fish.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.