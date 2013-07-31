Mexican Soccer Player Scores Insane 60-Yard Goal From Behind The Halfway Line

Here’s a wild goal that you may have missed from this weekend’s Pachuca-Tigres game in Liga MX.



Pachuca’s Daniel Ludueña saw the Tigres keeper off his line, fired in a ball from behind the halfway line (~60 yards), and dropped it right into the back of the net.

You see these about once a year.

But this is particularly impressive because the Tigres keeper isn’t too far off his line and Ludueña puts it perfectly under the bar on the fly.

Nice:

