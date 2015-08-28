There's a new free 'Pac-Man' game for your phone and it's incredibly good

There’s a new “Pac-Man” game and it’s out of control. OUT OF CONTROL. You are not ready for the thrill that is “Pac-Man 256.” It’s endless “Pac-Man!” On your phone! For free!
See? You’re probably sitting there in shock, not sure what to do with yourself. Do I rush to download the game on my mobile device? Yes. Yes you do. And it’s free! So you have no excuse.
If you’re not already sold, you can head below for more arguments. And if you are already sold, you can head below for a bunch of totally sweet GIFs. Either way, really.
You remember 'Crossy Road?' It's 'Frogger,' but it's not called 'Frogger,' and it's on your phone? It's an endless runner in the style of 'Frogger,' basically. And it's awesome. 'Pac-Man 256' is that same concept, by the same developer, applied to 'Pac-Man.' Really!
The top image is 'Crossy Road.' The bottom image is 'Pac-Man 256.' They share a pixelated art style among many, many other things. Both games are made by the same developer: Hipster Whale.
It has the same fruits you're used to eating for the same score multipliers that they have always imbued:
And it's got the same 'power pellets' that make Pac-Man into the murderous ghost-eater that you need him to be:
But there are also some neat additions! For instance, there are a variety of power-ups that you can now collect. This one makes Pac-Man larger and carnivorous:
This one freezes all the enemies so they move far slower, which is crucial considering you're not up against time, but up against the non-stop scroll upwards:
Should you fall behind, you're eaten by a mess of programming language. It's a reference, like the game's title, to a glitch in the original 'Pac-Man' game, only encountered by the few who've reached level 256:
But don't worry, you can just keep playing. If you fail and want to keep playing, just spend a credit to continue:
Credits are earned over time, and thankfully don't take very long to replenish.
But who wants to do that? There's an option to watch a video ad if you really want more credits right now...
But who wants to do that? Just keep playing for free. The only downside is you can't use power-ups -- not a huge problem:
Namco, the Japanese publisher that owns the licence for 'Pac-Man,' apparently took a shine to the 'Crossy Road' treatment of gaming classic 'Frogger.' So much so that Namco outright hired the 'Crossy Road' developers to create a similar version of 'Pac-Man.' The result is an endless 'Pac-Man' game with the same (light) free-to-play features you're already used to.
The game is available now on your favourite mobile device.
- Here's a link to the game on iTunes, for compatible iPhone and iPad devices.
- Here's a link to the game on the Google Play store, for all your compatible Android devices.
