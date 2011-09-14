Pac-12 Official Threatens Oregon Ducks Touchdown Celebration But Deems Hand Gesture OK

SBRadio



Mike Pereira, the new Pac-12 coordinator of officiating, caused a temporary stir in Eugene when he said the Oregon Ducks football players’ flashing “O” celebration “borderlines on unsportsmanlike conduct.”Pereira called Oregon football coach Chip Kelly to discuss the matter. But after “dissecting” Ducks’ touchdown celebrations, Pereira deemed the “O” OK.

“I told [Oregon] it is OK for Oregon players to quickly flash the “O” sign to celebrate a good play,” Pereira said in a Fox Sports exclusive. “If the Ducks flashing the “O” sign were deemed to be illegal, then the same would have to be said for the University of Texas and many other teams with similar school salutes.”

Breathe easy, Longhorns fans. “Hook ’em” is here to stay.

