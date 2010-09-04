Pabst Blue Ribbon Goes For $44 A Bottle In China

In the U.S., Pabst Blue Ribbon (or PBR) is a cheap, unpretentious beer popular among hipsters. In China, it’s “Blue Ribbon 1844,” costs about $44 a bottle, and is called a “world-famous spirit.” It also comes in a funny bottle.



Chinese media blog Danwei found the above ad in a “respected biweekly business magazine” called Window of the South. That fancy-looking bottle all by itself in a dark room? It’s PBR, reborn as Blue Ribbon 1844 (well… kind of—see update below) and accompanied by some very flowery ad copy:

It’s not just Scotch that’s put into wooden casks. There’s also Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer 1844

Many world-famous spirits

Are matured in precious wooden casks

Scotch whiskey, French brandy, Bordeaux wine…

They all spend long days inside wooden casks

Uh-huh. 1844 is, of course, the year the Pabst Brewing Company was founded in Milwaukee. The New Yorker‘s Evan Osnos attributes the rebranding to China’s newfound use for alcohol as a “prime tool for conspicuous consumption,” and, of course, “the Chinese fondness for trophies and ribbons.” Here’s another poster, from the beer’s official website:

