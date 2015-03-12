Boston Red Sox player says he turned down $100 million from the Giants because they disrespected his agent

Signing Pablo Sandoval to a five-year, $US95 million contract was one of the biggest moves in a pricey offseason for the Boston Red Sox.

Sandoval’s agreement with the Red Sox was actually a discount, according to Sandoval.

The former San Francisco Giant told Bleacher Report that he turned down more money from the Giants because the were “disrespectful” during his negotiations, particularly to his agent:

“I knew early in spring training last year I was going to leave. They didn’t respect my agent. Contract talks, everything. The way Brian Sabean (Giants general manager) talked to my agent.” … “The Giants made a good offer, but I didn’t want to take it. I got five years (and $US95 million) from Boston. I left money on the table in San Francisco… It is not about money. It is about how you treat the player.”

The Giants reportedly offered Sandoval a three-year, $US40 million extension at the start of the 2014 season, but Sandoval turned it down.

After helping the Giants win the World Series, the Giants reportedly offered Sandoval a five-year, $US95 million contract, but expressed willingness to pay him $US100 million. The Giants had given outfielder Hunter Pence a similar contract, but Sandoval supposedly wanted an even higher offer.

Now, with the details of how he made the decision to leave San Francisco early in the season, it seems Sandoval was going to leave the Giants, regardless.

NOW WATCH: The pros and cons of drinking protein shakes after a workout



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.