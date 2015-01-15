Meet The Goldman Sachs Exec Who's Now In Charge Of Picking The Bank's Future Partners

Goldman Sachs exec Pablo Salame, the global-co head of the Securities Division, has been named the chair of the firm’s Partnership Committee, Lloyd Blankfein and Gary Cohn wrote in an internal memo to employees.

Salame is succeeding the firm’s Vice Chairman, Michael Sherwood, as the committee’s chair. Edith Cooper, the bank’s head of Human Capital Management, will continue to serve as the vice chair.

As chair, Salame will be responsible for helping pick and maintain the firm’s most senior employees and future leaders.

“The Partnership Committee was established in 1995 to drive the recruitment, development, citizenship and performance of our partners and managing directors. The committee seeks to preserve and enhance the firm’s culture and strengthen our leadership pipeline,” the memo states.

Being made a partner at Goldman is one of the most highly coveted titles on Wall Street. Joining this elite group comes with a nice paycheck and numerous perks. Partners are chosen every two years through a rigorous selection process.

Salame, who joined Goldman in 1996, became a managing director in 1999 and was made partner in 2000. In addition to serving as the global co-head of the Securities Division, Salame is a member of the Management Committee and Securities Division Executive Committee. He also co-chairs the Firmwide Investment Policy Committee and the Americas Diversity Committee. He’s been a huge advocate for the LGBT community in the workplace.

He graduated from Brown University where he played on the varsity tennis team for his freshman year and part of his sophomore year. He’s still an avid tennis player in the finance tennis community.

Here’s a shot of Salame on the court:

