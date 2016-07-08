Pablo Escobar's brother sent Netflix a 'formal' and 'friendly' request to review 'Narcos' season 2 before it comes out

Pablo Escobar’s brother Roberto asked Netflix to allow him to review the second season of the hit drama “Narcos” before it is released in September. The show depicts Escobar’s rise to become the most famous cocaine kingpin of the 1980s.

“I am submitting a formal, friendly request to review this material solely on an informational basis. It is depicting me, my life, my family, and my brother. I think nobody else in the world is alive to determine the validity of the materials, but me,” he wrote in a statement.

YouTube Roberto Escobar (left).

Roberto was the accountant for the

Medellín cartel, and registered in 2015 for “successor-in-interest rights” to Pablo Escobar and the Escobar family name in California. Roberto has written a book about his time with the cartel, including a 1993 letter-bombing incident that injured him while he was in prison. He also has previously claimed to have found the cure for AIDS through his work with horses.

Roberto’s associates claim they have been trying to get in touch with Netflix since last season of “Narcos.”

“We tried to contact Netflix after we had registered the rights to Pablo, prior to Narcos being released with no response,” Escobar Inc. CEO Olof K. Gustafsson said in a statement. “I think it is important that they recognise Roberto Escobar’s wishes to review the show they are putting out, ensuring the family and viewers of an accurate portrayal of Pablo and Roberto.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.