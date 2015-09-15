Notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar used to cheat while playing Monopoly with his family

Sins of my Father Cocaine baron Pablo Escobar and his son Juan Pablo Escobar.

As the child of one of the wealthiest drug lords in history, Juan Pablo Escobar explained that he had a “normal family relationship” with his father despite growing up amid immense luxury and narcotrafficking violence.

In the 2010 HBO documentary “Sins of My Father,” Escobar, 38, who has since changed his name to Sebastián Marroquín, described what life was like growing up with the “king of cocaine,” whose cartel supplied 80% of the world’s cocaine and brought in an estimated $US420 million a week in revenue.

In a simple anecdote, Marroquín recounts what it was like to play a family game of Monopoly with his father:

If we had plans to play Monopoly that night, he would set everything up in advance. Either he or one of his associates would take money out of the box and hide it under the rug or under the couch in the living room. He then knew exactly where he had to sit in the living room to get the money. So then, of course, six hours later, we would all sit down and open the box for what we thought was the first time. We would start the game and hand out the money according to the rules of the game, everything was going fine until he would lose and lose and lose, but would never run out of cash.

Marroquín added that his father was “the best at cheating because he planned his cheating way in advance.”

