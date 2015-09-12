The 'king of cocaine' once torched $2 million to keep his family warm

Sins of my Father Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar and his son Juan Pablo.

The son of the notorious Medellín cartel boss Pablo Escobar claimed his father once torched $US2 million in crisp banknotes just to keep the family warm.

As the child of one of the wealthiest drug lords in history, Juan Pablo Escobar, 38, who has since changed his name to Sebastian Marroqui­n, grew up a

mid immense luxury and narcotrafficking violence.

In a 2009 interview with Don Juan magazine, Marroquin described what life was like on the run with the “king of cocaine” whose cartel supplied 80% of the world’s cocaine and

brought in an estimated $US420 million a week in revenue.

According to Marroquin, the family was living in a hideout in the Medellín mountainside when Escobar’s daughter Manuela became hypothermic.

Escobar decided to burn $US2 milllion in cash to keep his family warm.

According to the interview, the paranoid cocaine baron had his family blindfolded and relocated every 48 hours between 15 different hideways throughout Medellín because he didn’t wnat them to know where they were.

Once the family arrived at a designated home, they were instructed to inspect the site in fine detail to see if they recognised the area. If they did, they were immediately relocated and the site was eliminated as a future hideout, Don Juan reported.

In the case that Escobar’s relatives were captured and tortured, they would not be able to divulge information about the locations of their hideouts simply because they were never allowed to know where they were being kept.

Sins of my Father Pablo Escobar with his wife Maria Victoria, son Juan Pablo, and daughter Manuela Escobar.

