Pennsylvania Approves “Coach Paterno Day” Without Telling Coach Paterno

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Not only that, but the legislation for “Coach Paterno Day” in the great state of Pennsylvania went through the House of Representatives unanimously this past Tuesday September 27, even though the actual day to honour the venerable Penn State football coach was September 3.Which begs the question…why bother trying to push the resolution through the House if you’ve already gone and celebrated “Coach Paterno Day” anyway? Sounds like Pennsylvania is trying it’s damnedest to be Florida north.



Not that it’s not a good idea to honour an icon like JoePa. On the contrary, I can’t believe it’s taken Pennsylvania legislation this long to choose a date and proclaim it “Coach Paterno Day.” Still think it would have been nice to tell him though.

From the Collegian Online…

On Tuesday afternoon, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives unanimously approved a resolution to make Sept. 3, 2011 “Coach Paterno Day” in the state of Pennsylvania. Earlier this year, State Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre, introduced this push to designate a day for Paterno through House Resolution 289.

“Coach Paterno has done so much for Pennsylvania that we thought it was appropriate to honour him in this way,” Benninghoff said in a press release Tuesday afternoon.

“He is beloved by so many of the students, parents, faculty and alumni of the university,” Benninghoff said in the release. “Perhaps most importantly, his commitment to excellence on and off the field has made him one of the best ambassadors imaginable for our state.”

And what did Coach Paterno think of his special day?

Sue Paterno said she was unaware of the legislation, but she said it is quite an honour for her husband.

No word on whether every September 3 from now to eternity will be designated “Coach Paterno Day.” If not it should be. Plus it would be nice to know ahead of time when the state of Pennsylvania plans to fete JoePa, you know, as a change of pace.

/stayed away from the obvious “Joe Paterno won’t remember anyway because he’s so old joke.” Took the high road and it feels so good.

