Pennsylvania Governor Rendell: Without Table-Game Gambling, The State Budget Is Ruined

Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell said he is “not sure we will ever have a table-games bill” come next month.



The state desperately needs the casino-related bill to pass in order to draw in more revenue and create 1000 new jobs.

Inquirer:

Gov. Rendell yesterday upped the ante in his bid to balance the state budget, saying that without a table-games bill he would have to close the State Museum of Pennsylvania and some state parks in addition to laying off at least 1,000 more government employees.

The bill – the final unresolved part of the state budget the governor signed in October after a 101-day impasse – would bring in $250 million in licence fees and taxes that Rendell said is necessary to keep the government running.

“I’m not sure we will ever have a table-games bill,” said Rendell.

