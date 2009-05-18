P2P Startup Looks To Porn For Profits

Peer-to-peer content distribution companies like Vuze, BitTorrent, and Pando raised millions of dollars over the last several years under the assumption that big media companies would shift some of their distribution to P2P to cut their bandwidth costs. But that hasn’t happened, and now many P2P companies are looking for new business models.

For Vuze, which has raised $32 million in financing, that now includes distributing hi-def porn via BitTorrent. For $25 a month, you can download “unlimited” adult video in HD from Vuze’s “StudioHD” lineup, NewTeeVee reports. The company is also trying to launch “sports, music and other premium channels.”

Porn is one genre that’s always been popular on BitTorrent. And while the vast majority of that traffic has always been piracy, it’s possible that some people will pay $25/month for “unlimited” HD content. Enough to make a real business? That’s tougher: Adult sites have historically been able to make good money with subscription offerings, though free newcomers such as YouPorn have made that more difficult.

Bigger picture: The fact that StudioHD exists means it’s been a long, tough slog for Vuze to get any buy-in from mainstream media. You can bet that if Vuze had any chance of distributing a lot of content to broad audiences for TV networks or aggregators like Hulu, there wouldn’t be any smut nearby.

