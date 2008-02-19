P2P Coders To Comcast: Block This! (CMCSA)

The cat-and-mouse game continues between Comcast, which is blocking some of its Internet subscribers’ peer-to-peer downloads, and P2P companies and software developers.



TorrentFreak reports that BitTorrent programmers are working on a new type of encryption that would bypass Comcast’s P2P filters. This, we assume, will work for some period of time before Comcast (and its technology suppliers, like Sandvine) figure out a new way to slow down/block P2P transfers again.

Why do we care? While P2P file sharing has long been shrugged off by the mainstream because of its links to piracy, Internet content distributiors like BitTorrent, Vuze, and Pando are using it to conduct real business. So when ISPs interfere with P2P transfers, they’re not just hurting people looking for free copies of “Superbad.” They’re potentially disrupting legitimate — and revenue-generating — businesses.

Where will it end? Perhaps in Washington, Comcast’s “network management” policies have ruffled some political feathers, and Congress is once again considering “net neutrality” legislation, which would bar ISPs from slowing down or blocking Internet traffic based on its content/source.

