Every phone needs to have this waterproof technology

At the 2015 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, a company called P2i showed us something that protects smartphones and other gadgets from water damage. It’s not a clunky case, and it’s not some sort of plastic film. Instead, it’s a “liquid repellent coating” that really protects the guts of a gadget — the circuits, boards, and chips.

