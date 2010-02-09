P Diddy Wants To Start A Business School In Harlem

Want your Master of Bad Boy Administration?



P Diddy is planning to start a business school, “probably” in Harlem.

Diddy said on CNN’s AC360: “I want to have an academy that’s known for building leaders. I feel that’s one of the things I can have an impact on.”

The self-proclaimed hustler already has tons of experience launching an empire.

Diddy is the CEO of two companies: Bad Boy Records and Sean John. He also owns a restaurant chain called Justin’s, and has a deal with Ciroc vodka. We’re sure there are more.

He has also starred in several TV series aimed at go-getters: StarMaker, I Want To Work For Diddy, and Making The Band.

So a foray into a real business school makes sense. And taking classes at Mo’ Money U (or whatever he decides to name it) could be a lot of fun.

(Via AceShowBiz)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.