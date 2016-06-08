P. Diddy is selling his swanky New York apartment for $6.5 million

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs is having trouble selling his apartment.

The rapper, producer, and entrepreneur has been trying to sell his apartment in Manhattan’s The Park Imperial for the past four years, according to The Observer. When he first put the condo on the market in 2012, Combs listed it for $8.5 million. In January, he cut it down to $6.995 million. Now, it’s on the market for $6.5 million. Either way, he makes a profit: Curbed reported that he originally bought it for $3.82 million back in 2005.

You can do Diddy a solid and take the place off his hands. Or, you can just take a look at his luxurious pad below.

