HOUSE OF THE DAY: P. Diddy Is Selling His Midtown Bachelor Pad For $8.5 Million

P. Diddy Is Selling His Midtown Bachelor Pad For $8.5 Million

Meredith Galante
Photo: Courtesy of Prudential Douglas Elliman

Sean Combs, better known as “P. Diddy” or just “Diddy,” has listed his swanky Midtown apartment for $8.5 million.The apartment was designed with three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and one half-bath. The pad spans just under 2,300 square feet.

Diddy transformed the place into a one-bedroom bachelor pad, converting the other two bedrooms into a media room and a wet bar with a piano.

Welcome to West 56th Street.

The apartment is 700 feet above street level, and has great city views and a panorama of Central Park.

Diddy bought the place in 2005 for $3.82 million.

The monthly real estate tax is about $2,300.

The apartment has a state-of-the-art home automation system.

The media room boasts a 9-foot flat screen television.

The wet bar is fully equipped.

The apartment is in The Park Imperial building.

Most of the lighting fixtures were custom-made for the apartment.

Imagine waking up to this view.

rumour has it Diddy is looking for an even more elite slice of Manhattan real estate.

The apartment is very close to the new One57 building.

It's hard to beat these views.

Check out the original floor plan.

New York real estate really is booming.

