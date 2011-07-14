Ozzy Osbourne's Hidden Hills Mansion Is On The Market For $13 Million

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne may not be the easiest person to understand when he talks, but he and his wife Sharon have spoken loud and clear – their Hidden Hills mansion is for sale!



Anyone who has paid any attention to reality television, celebrity news, or hard metal music (and many who haven’t) is incredibly familiar with the eclectic individuals in the Osbourne family – famous for their Gothic style and rough persona. Although Ozzy is well-known for his musical career, his entire family hit the spotlight with the television show “The Osbournes,” a reality television special on the entire family. As soon as this show ended, the family purchased the Hidden Hills mansion for approximately $12.4 million.

Now, the self-proclaimed Prince of Darkness and brood are listing their Hidden Hills mansion for nearly $13 million – a modest yet profitable gain of $600,000.

The home is stunning, and is far from the décor featured in the gothic-style Beverly Hills home from the reality television show. Instead, Sharon herself showed off her design skills and delivered in style. Sharon’s renovations and remodeling since the purchase feature tasteful antiques and classy décor, yet still with a healthy dose of that dynamic, edgy feel we came to love on the show.

Along with Sharon’s personal additions, celebrity designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard – best known from “Million Dollar Decorators” – has also had his hand in the mix, adding to flair and presentation of the luxurious estate.

This splendid home is a sprawling 11,000-sq. ft estate with a stunning view of Los Angeles and the surrounding hills, complete with breathtaking scenery. The Hidden Hills mansion rests on 2.5 acres and is complete with six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a home theatre, vaulted ceilings, Wolf appliances, a pool and spa, and additional amenities fit for a high-profile celebrity family. Two highlights of the property include the amazingly spacious chef’s kitchen and beautiful master bedroom suite that includes a fireplace, sitting space, large closet, and attached home office.

Ozzy and Sharon are known for moving and appears restless yet again as they uproot and plan to relocate to another residence. This property is among another of their California homes on the market; their Malibu beach home is listed for $9.5 million but is being leased for $40,000 a month.

One thing is certain-the Hidden Hills mansion is elegant, classy, and –of course – a bit edgy with a more-subdued Osbourne flair, and is now on the market for a cool $13 million.

