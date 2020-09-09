Ozzy Osbourne says that 'everything was just peaceful' the night he tried to kill wife Sharon in 1989

A&E/YouTube Sharon Osbourne speaking in a short clip from “Biography The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne.’

In a new TV documentary based on his long and controversial career, former Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne details the night in 1989 that he decided he wanted to kill his wife, Sharon Osbourne.

“I felt the calmest I’ve ever felt in my life,” Ozzy says in “Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne,” according to People. “It was like serenity. Everything was just peaceful.”

In the documentary that aired on A&E on Monday, the husband and wife duo then go on to talk viewers through the infamous night when Ozzy began to choke Sharon while high on a collection of drugs.

“We’d had a couple of fights,” Sharon says. “You can tell it was building to something, you could just feel it. I just knew it was coming.”

Sharon says that on the night, she had just finished putting their three children (Kelly, Jack, and Aimee) to bed and had retreated to her bedroom when Ozzy appeared inebriated.

SGranitz/WireImage Kelly Osborne with her father Ozzy Osbourne, mother Sharon Osbourne, friend Robert Marcato, and brother Jack Osbourne at the 2002 Emmys.

“I had no idea who sat across from me on the sofa but it wasn’t my husband,” she says. “He gets to a stage where he gets this look in his eyes where his shutters are down and I couldn’t get through to him.”

She says that Ozzy simply turned around towards her and calmly said: “We’ve come to a decision that you’ve got to die,” and then began to violently choke her.

“He was calm very, very calm and he lunged across at me,” she said. “I felt the stuff on the table and felt the panic button and just pressed it. Next thing I know the cops were there.”

Jason Merritt/FilmMagic/Getty Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne.

Ozzy was taken into custody for attempted murder, but says he doesn’t remember much about the incident. “All I remember is waking up in Amersham jail,” the former rock star said. “I asked the cop ‘Why am I here?’ and he says, ‘You want me to read your charge?’ So he read, ‘John Michael Osbourne, you have been arrested for the attempted murder of Sharon Osbourne.'”

Ozzy added: “It’s not exactly one of my greatest f—— achievements,” and that he was “very, very surprised” when Sharon dropped the charges against him.

“Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne” features interviews with close family members of the legendary rock star formerly known as “The Prince of Darkness” as well as interviews with friends and fellow musicians such as Rick Rubin, Marilyn Manson, and Ice T.

Earlier this year Ozzy announced that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. During an interview with Robin Roberts on “Good Morning America,” the 71-year-old musician said he was diagnosed in February of last year which led to the “the most painful, miserable year” of his life.

