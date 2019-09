Rocker Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon have just listed their Los Angeles estate for $13 million (via Realtor.com).



The home, which was recently featured in Architectural Digest, has 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

It’s the second California home the pair has listed this year; they recently listed a mansion in Malibu beach for $9.5 million.

