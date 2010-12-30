Why Would Anyone Want To Play For The Chicago White Sox?

White Sox GM Kenny Williams and manager Ozzie Guillen

Photo: AP Images

We know that free agents will take the most money offered to them in most situations, but if players have equal offers from other teams it’s becoming harder and harder to see why they’d decide to play for the Chicago White Sox.Not only must they deal with temperamental manager Ozzie Guillen who frequently goes on cuss-filled tirades and calls out his players to the media, but now it appears that any dirty laundry from inside the White Sox organisation is set to be aired out by Ozzie’s son, Oney.



In a string of tweets last night Oney Guillen laid into the recently departed Bobby Jenks, bringing up Jenks’ drinking habits and calling him a “fat ***.”

The barrage was in response to relatively innocent comments by Jenks in which he explained that a lack of job security under Guillen was frustrating. Obviously Oney felt the urge to stick up for his father, but this comes across as wildly immature.

There’s no way anyone would tolerate the Guillen family if they didn’t win, but the White Sox have done quite well in recent years. Still, as incidents like this mount you have to wonder when the team will decide enough is enough.

Players on 29 other teams can’t be looking at the White Sox as a favourable club when things like this occur, and players within Chicago’s clubhouse must be all too used to it.

