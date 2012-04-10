Miami Marlins Manager Ozzie Guillen Said He Loves Fidel Castro

Photo: AP Images

At this point in his career, people are more surprised when Ozzie Guillen doesn’t say something controversial. But even his harshest critics had to be surprised when Guillen, the new manager of the Miami Marlins, professed his love for Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.Guillen was quoted for an upcoming story in Time Magazine (via USA Today) saying “I love Fidel Castro,” and “I respect Fidel Castro.”



When Guillen explained his respect, he said “You know why? A lot of people have wanted to kill Fidel Castro for the last 60 years, but that (SOB) is still here.”

Guillen’s point appears to be that, like Castro, a lot of people have tried to oust Guillen, but he is still managing in the big leagues. But while showing love for a dictator is not good anywhere, it is even worse when those comments are about Castro and you are a prominent figure in Miami.

Guillen did apologise for the comments. But some are still calling for a long suspension.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.