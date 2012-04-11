Miami Marlins Manager Ozzie Guillen Gets Suspended For Saying He Loves Fidel Castro

Photo: AP Images

The Miami Marlins have suspended Ozzie Guillen five games after saying, “I love Fidel Castro.”Guillen’s comment was made for an upcoming story in Time magazine where he said he respected Castro because he hung around even though everyone wanted him out of Cuba.



“I love Fidel Castro. I respect Fidel Castro.”

[…]

“You know why? A lot of people have wanted to kill Fidel Castro for the last 60 years, but that (SOB) is still here.”

Guillen claims he was trying to draw a parallel to his situation as an MLB manager.

The comments immediately drew ire from the strong and vocal Latin/Cuban community of Miami.

