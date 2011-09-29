The Florida Marlins Will Name Ozzie Guillen As Their Next Manager

Urban Daily



Ozzie Guillen is taking his talents to South Beach.The former White Sox manager is expected to be introduced as the Florida Marlins next manager at a press conference Wednesday afternoon. He’ll receive a four-year deal – and hopefully a boatload of money – according to ESPNChicago.com.

Because Guillen still had one year remaining on his contract, the Marlins will compensate the White Sox by sending Chicago two minor leaguers.

News of Guillen’s arrival has already spread to an excited Marlins clubhouse.

“All the pieces are coming together,” said Mike Stanton. “We got the stadium, and we go the manager.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.