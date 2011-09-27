Ozzie Guillen Is rumoured To Be The Next Florida Marlins Manager One Night After Being Released By The Chicago White Sox

White Sox GM Kenny Williams and manager Ozzie Guillen

Photo: AP Images

Unable to come to terms on a contract extension, the Chicago White Sox released Ozzie Guillen from his current contract immediately following Monday night’s game.The manager that once told reporters “no comment” was not part of his vocabulary met with owner Jerry Reinsdorf prior to the game and requested his termination.



And it didn’t take long for Guillen to find new work. A source told ESPNChicago.com Guillen will accept a managerial job with the Florida Marlins.

“It was my call and I appreciated the White Sox organisation letting me do what I like to do and what is best…Maybe not the best, maybe it’s the worst,” Guillen told reporters after the game. “You don’t know what is out there. Maybe I’m dreaming. I might not appreciate what I got here. You don’t know. You have to close the page and move on. That’s life. Hopefully the next book treats me the way this book treated me.”

rumours persisted Monday night that Guillen would be traded to Florida with just two games remaining – only the fourth time a managerial trade has ever happened.

Ken Rosenthal tweeted the White Sox will receive two players in the deal, according to his source.

Guillen made plenty of noise both on and off the field in Chicago.

He led the White Sox to a 2005 World Series championship, ending an 88-year drought. He also clashed consistently with fans, players, ownership and, especially, his general manager, Kenny Williams.

“It’s upon reflection, I think I’m going to choose instead of remembering some of the things that have kind of gotten off track here recently, I think I’m going to remember a lot more of the good times than anything,” Williams said.

Guillen will take over a team with a new name, a new logo and a new stadium. Time will tell if he can turn a youth-heavy, low payroll into winners. And, more importantly, if he can actually get fans in the seats.

Update: The AP reports Guillen posted a message Monday night saying he was “thrilled to join the Marlins,” but the post was quickly removed from the site. Marlins officials are yet to comment on their search for a new manager.

