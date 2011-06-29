Ozzie Guillen To Bartman: “It’s Not Your Fault, The Cubs Sucked”

Ozzie Guillen has some interesting things to say about the Steve Bartman and the 2003 Cubs.



In an interview with something called GameSlam.com, the White Sox skipper set the record straight about what really happened at Wrigley that night.

Here’s the video (via SI.com):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

As usual, Ozzie is the voice of reason here. The world is slowly realising that Bartman was unfairly scapegoated. And prominent baseball people like Guillen coming out to correct history can only help.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.