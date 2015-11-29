Planned Parenthood shooting survivor: 'Those bullet holes went right through my windshield'

One person caught in the gunfire that erupted at a Planned Parenthood facility in Colorado Springs says what happened “is not right.”

In a Reuters interview, Ozy Licano tearfully recalled what happened when he found himself face-to-face with the alleged gunman.

“Five seconds we stared at each other, and in that five-second period those bullet holes went right through my windshield,” Licano said to reporters.

“I just started getting away and I heard him shooting some more at me … at the time, I wasn’t scared, I was more angry.” Licano said he was worried about others who were injured during the ordeal.

Two civilians and one police officer were killed Friday during the shootout that began at the Planned Parenthood center. Five more officers and four other civilians were injured, but were listed in good condition.

Police arrested the suspected shooter, Robert Lewis Dear, after a standoff that lasted five hours. Dear is being held without bond at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center. He’s expected to face charges in court on Monday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.