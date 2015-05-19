OzForex appoints ANZ bank executive Richard Kimber as CEO

Neil Helm. Supplied

OzForex has appointed Richard Kimber, a former chief operating officer of the ANZ bank’s global markets, as its CEO.

“OzForex is very well positioned to become Australia’s best FinTech export,” says Kimber. “I believe it is one of the most exciting international businesses listed on the ASX and has tremendous potential to grow.”

Kimber starts immediately and will take over from Neil Helm on June 1.

Helm, a former Macquarie Bank executive director, has been CEO for eight years, growing OzForex from a startup to a leading global player and an ASX listing in 2013.

OzForex shares are up 1.4% to $2.52.

