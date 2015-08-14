OzForex and Xero have formed a strategic partnership

Xerocon in Melbourne. Supplied.

OzForex and cloud accountancy software group Xero have formed a strategic partnership to make international payments easier.

Xero announced OzForex as one of its preferred financial services partners at the accounting technology conference, Xerocon.

The platform will enable Xero’s Australian customers to automatically make international payments against Xero invoices directly from the OzForex platform.

OzForex CEO Richard Kimber says the partnership is consistent with a strategy of targeting wholesale opportunities to embed in already established ecosystems.

“We believe this partnership will result in increased brand awareness and lead to further customers for OzForex,” he says.

Xero has announced a series of partnerships at its Xerocon in Melbourne including deals with online lender Moula and CGU Insurance.

Product enhancements include Xero Me, an iPhone app which gives employees get instant notifications when they are paid or apply for leave, and an Apple Watch app.

