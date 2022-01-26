‘Ozark’ is one of Netflix’s most-watched shows right now. Here’s how it compares to the streamer’s other hits.

‘Ozark.’ Netflix

Every Tuesday, Netflix updates its weekly rankings of its most popular movies and TV shows.

“Ozark” was its most popular TV series this week after the first half of the final season premiered.

It also lifted viewership for the show’s first season.

“Ozark” came back for the first half of its final season on Friday, and quickly became Netflix’s most popular English-language series of the week.

The first seven episodes of the fourth season were watched for 77.01 million hours globally from Friday through Sunday, according to Netflix.

The first season of “Ozark” also got a boost, with 24.48 million hours viewed last week.

While “Ozark” topped Netflix’s English-language ranking, the Colombian series “Café con Aroma de Mujer” was the real victor, with 96.36 million viewing hours last week.

The first-weekend viewership for “Ozark” season four was also a far cry from the debut weekends of other recent hits like “The Witcher” and “Cobra Kai.”

The second season of “The Witcher” debuted in December with 142.43 million viewing hours globally during its premiere weekend. It’s Netflix’s fifth biggest season ever, with 484.34 million viewing hours in its first 28 days.

“Cobra Kai” season four also debuted last month, with 120.06 million hours in its first weekend.

“Ozark” has never been a viewership juggernaut for Netflix in the same way as some of its other hits. But it’s been received favorably by critics and at the Emmys, where its second and third seasons where nominated for best drama series.

Season four currently has a 92% Rotten Tomatoes critic score. Season three was its best-reviewed season yet, with a 98% critic score.

CNN’s Brian Lowry wrote that the show “begins its fourth and final arc with a nail-biting sense of purpose.”

Below are the top 10 shows on Netflix globally from January 17 to January 23 (Insider combined Netflix’s English and non-English lists):



10. “The Queen of Flow” season two — 21.20 million hours Description: “Seventeen years after being wrongly imprisoned, a talented songwriter seeks justice against the men who caused her downfall and killed her family.” “Seventeen years after being wrongly imprisoned, a talented songwriter seeks justice against the men who caused her downfall and killed her family.” Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A What critics said: N/A 9. “El marginal” season four — 21.73 million hours Description : “Ex-cop Miguel Palacios goes undercover and navigates the dangerous ins and outs of San Onofre prison as he solves a mystery and endures a betrayal.” Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A What critics said: N/A 8. “The Witcher” season two — 22.64 million hours Description : “Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.” Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 94% What critics said: “Season two allows a deeper exploration of the forces motivating its characters.” — Slant Magazine 7. “Cobra Kai” season four — 23.84 million hours Description : “Decades after the tournament that changed their lives, the rivalry between Johnny and Daniel reignites in this sequel to the ‘Karate Kid’ films.” Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 95% What critics said: “The fourth season of The Karate Kid spin-off delivers 10 new episodes that will surely please those who’ve watched the first three seasons, the formula relaxing enough to enjoy itself.” — AV Club 6. “Ozark” season one — 24.48 million hours Jason Bateman in ‘Ozark.’ Netflix Description : “A financial adviser drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $US500 ($AU699) million in five years to appease a drug boss.” Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 70% What critics said: “Beneath its hazy Missouri surface, there are intriguing elements to Ozark. When the series looks past Marty’s story, it finds something worth coming back for.” — USA Today 5. “Stay Close” (limited series) — 26.98 million hours Description : “When Carlton Flynn vanishes 17 years to the night after Stewart Green did, it sets off a chain reaction in the lives of people connected to both men.” Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91% What critics said: “‘Stay Close’ builds its puzzle slowly, through subliminal editing of past violence and through the silences in what the characters don’t say to each other — empty spaces that invite us to imagine what happened to these people all those years ago.” — San Francisco Chronicle 4. “Too Hot to Handle” season three — 41.10 million hours Description : “On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there’s a twist. To win an enticing grand prize, they’ll have to give up sex.” Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A What critics said: N/A 3. “Archive 81” season one — 70.98 million hours Description : “An archivist takes a job restoring damaged videotapes and gets pulled into the vortex of a mystery involving the missing director and a demonic cult.” Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 89% What critics said: “Archive 81, the Netflix series ‘loosely inspired’ by the podcast of the same name, is a worthy addition to the catalog, a mix of media, messages, storylines, timelines and psychologies.” — Wall Street Journal 2. “Ozark” season four, part one — 77.01 million hours ‘Ozark.’ Netflix Description : “A financial adviser drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $US500 ($AU699) million in five years to appease a drug boss.” Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 92% What critics said: “Increasing the kids’ role without losing any of its potency, this Netflix drama remains among TV’s best, unfolding with a perpetual state of dread.” — CNN 1. “Café con Aroma de Mujer” season one* — 96.36 million hours Description : “A remake of the 1994 classic telenovela, this is the love story between Gaviota, a coffee picker, and Sebastián.” Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A What critics said: N/A *not available in the US