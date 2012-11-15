New 'Oz The Great And Powerful' Trailer Shows James Franco & Mila Kunis In A Mystical Land

Photo: YouTube

A more in-depth trailer for director Sam Raimi’s “Oz the Great and Powerful” was just released, revealing further details about the mystical land of Oz where the film takes place.The film, set to be released on March 8th, stars James Franco as the Wizard Oz, Mila Kunis as witch Theodora, Rachel Weisz as witch Evanora, and Michelle Williams as witch Glinda.



Set as a sort-of prequel to the classic “Wizard of Oz,” the film tells the story of how a magician from Kansas fulfils a prophecy to become the ruler of Oz. It follows in the footsteps of “Wicked,” the Broadway musical “Wizard of Oz” spinoff that tells the backstories of Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda, the Good Witch of the North.

The movie is directed by Raimi, who also directed the “Spiderman” trilogy, and is produced by the same producer as 2010’s “Alice in Wonderland.” The estimated budget of the film, according to IMDB, is $200 million.

Watch the colourful yet spooky trailer here:



