'Oz The Great And Powerful' Looks Like It's Going To Have A Huge Weekend

Disney’s “Oz the Great and Powerful” comes out today in theatres and its expected to be the largest opening weekend at the box office of the year so far. It won’t be that difficult for “Oz” to claim the top spot.



The box office has been in a major slump for the past month and a half.

The largest opening gross so far has been $34.6 million from Melissa McCarthy’s “Identity Thief.”

Disney, of course, has a lot riding on the line with its $200 million budget for “Oz.”

Despite some early negative buzz (even we questioned whether the new “Oz” may be the next “John Carter” flop), it looks like the film may do even better than estimates tracking the film as high as $85 million.

Here’s why:

As of early this morning, the prequel to the 1939 classic accounted for 79% of all ticket sales on Fandango. Now, the film is tracking for 85% of all ticket sales today on the ticket seller.

According to a survey by the site, 66% of moviegoers are planning to see the film with their families.

Fandango has confirmed with us that “Oz” is its largest movie in presales this year.

Of course, there’s not much else out this weekend.

The other big film out this weekend is Lionsgate’s “Emperor” following Tommy Lee Jones as General MacArthur (Jones) after the surrender of Japan during World War II.

