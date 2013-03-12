'Oz' Has Highest-Grossing Opening Of The Year—Here's Your Box-Office Roundup

Photo: Disney

It was a “great and powerful” weekend for “Oz.” Disney’s prequel to the 1939 classic easily earned the top spot for highest-grossing film of the year.



Up until this point, that honour belonged to Melissa McCarthy’s comedy “Identity Thief” with a paltry $34 million.

Even with more than double McCarthy’s film, “Oz” still falls far below the $116.1 million opening weekend of “Alice in Wonderland” and that of director Sam Raimi’s largest “Spider-Man” opening ($88.1 million).

Outside of “Oz,” it was still a painstakingly slow weekend at the box office.

The other wide release, Colin Farrell’s “Dead Man Down,” bombed and Warner Bros.’ “Jack the Giant Slayer” took a massive dive in its second week.

Other than “Jack” and “Oz” no other film earned more that $7 million this weekend.

Out of the top 10 this week include “A Good Day to Die Hard” in its fourth week and Keri Russell’s “Dark Skies” flop.

In its first week, “Emperor” featuring Tommy Lee Jones earned $1 million from a small 260 theatres.

Here are this week’s winners and losers in Hollywood:

10. “The Last Exorcism Part II” dropped five spots in its second week earning $3.1 million. The film, which cost an estimated $5 million to make, has now earned $12 million at the box office.

9. The Weinstein Company’s (TWC) cartoon, “Escape from Planet Earth” also died down this week with $3.2 million. The alien kid flick has earned the majority of its $49.2 million gross in the U.S.

8. TWC’s Oscar film “Silver Linings Playbook” continues to perform well at theatres with $3.7 million. In its 17th week, the film is closing in on the $200 million mark worldwide and should hit it within the next week.

7. Nicholas Sparks’ film “Safe Haven” added another $3.8 million to its $62.9 million haul. After four weeks, the film is now behind 2010’s “The Last Song” after debuting stronger than Miley Cyrus’ movie.

6. “21 and Over” drops three spots this week earning $5 million. This weekend’s box office figure helps push it past its $13 million estimated production budget. By now, the equally low-budget and similar film “Project X” of last year had earned $39.7 million.

5. “Snitch” moves down one spot from last week earning $5.1 million. In three weeks, The Rock’s Lionsgate film has earned $31.9 million worldwide.

4. Colin Farrell’s not box office gold anymore. New thriller “Dead Man Down” flopped earning $5.4 million opening weekend.

3. With no other new films gaining traction, Melissa McCarthy’s “Identity Thief” remains near the top of the box office earning another $6.3 million. After five weeks, that puts the film at $118.7 million worldwide.

2. “Jack the Giant Slayer” takes a giant 63 per cent dip at the box office in week two with $10 million. So far, with only $22.6 million overseas, it doesn’t appear the foreign box office will give the nearly $200 million film a giant boost. Worldwide, “Jack” has earned $66.4 million.

1. It’s no surprise that “Oz the Great and Powerful” ruled the box office with $80 million. With a miserable start to the box-office year, that easily pits the film as the highest-earning film of the year so far. It’s also the third largest March opening behind last year’s “The Hunger Games” and “Alice in Wonderland.”

