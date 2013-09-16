This Incredible App Could Change How You Read Books Forever

Oyster is a new app launched last week, that wants to for books what Spotify did for music and Netflix for film and TV. For a monthly fee of $US9.95, you can access over 100,000 titles from various publishers, and share what you’re reading with friends.

The goal of Oyster is to make reading a social activity, according to the app’s website.

From anywhere a mobile device can go — a bustling subway car, a quiet coffee shop, or lost at sea with a Bengal tiger — our mission is to build the best reading experience, one that is both communal and personal, anytime, anywhere.

Oyster is currently rolling out on on invitation only basis (you can sign up for the waiting list here) but here’s a look at what to expect when you get your access code.

The app is free to download, but you'll be prompted to enter credit card information before you can begin reading books. Oyster will immediately ask you to choose five books you'd be interested in reading. You can swap the books out whenever you want, and Oyster will suggest other titles based on your picks. Payment is made by credit card and is charged automatically every 30 days. Oyster is all-you-can-read for $US9.95 a month. You can cancel at anytime, but Oyster does not offer refunds or credit for partially used months. Once you sign in, Oyster will welcome you and show you around. It spotlights notable reads which like books or short reads in a particular genre. To make reading social, you share the books you're reading on Oyster by linking up your Facebook and Twitter accounts. You can also read books privately, without sharing with your Oyster social circle. Oyster uses gestures to control the book. To go to the next page, swipe up. You can change the font... ...and the text size. When you're done reading the book, you can mark it as finished. Then you can start your next book. Now check out the best apps for your iPhone! Click here to see the App 100

