Here's Why You Should Never Trust The Photos Hotels Post Online

It’s one thing for hotel marketers to show a hotel at its best. It’s quite another to make it look far better than it actually is.
We’ve pitted these 12 marketing images against photos of the real thing to show you how hotels mislead travellers through clever staging, cropping and Photoshopping.
The quiet beach paradise depicted in the JW Marriott Ihilani Resort marketing photo does not seem to be quite so serene these days. Ongoing construction will mar the setting until the Disney Vacation Club Resort opens next door in 2011.
The Hyatt Regency Washington is certainly located near the U.S. Capitol building, but not as near as the hotel website's photo, taken with a zoom lens, indicates.
Lush foliage, cushioned lounge chairs and patterned Jacuzzi tiles make the Breezes Montego Bay hot tub look like a tropical paradise. Too bad they don't actually exist.
This model will have a tough time going surfing in The Aqua Hotel's 'pool' -- which is in fact no bigger than a hot tub.
Couples planning to say 'I do' at the Riu Palace Punta Cana might encounter a few unexpected guests at their ceremony. Nothing says romance like an uninvited onlooker in a leopard print sarong.
The framing of the Sofitel L.A.'s website photo hides the looming presence of Macy's.
Marketers can't show you real guests, but they're always more than happy to include one, singular sexy lady in an eye-catching swimsuit. Oyster.com's photo of the Riu Negril Club's pool gives you a real impression of what it's like to sunbathe among the swarms of swimmers splashing about.
All too often, mega resorts market their beaches as pristine, serene, and romantic; in reality, most are anything but. Take, for example, the above photo of Gran Bahia Principe Punta Cana. Crowded with lots of chairs and lots of people, it's anything but deserted.
Hotels can be good at hiding things under the covers. The Riu Negril Club website photo would be pretty accurate, if it didn't camouflage one very important fact: The 'king bed' is really two double beds pushed together.
The Grand Palladium Bavaro's buffet looks a lot more appetizing in the resort's 1980s-era website photo.
In this Expedia photo of the The Essex House Hotel in Miami, the traffic light and street lamp have been conveniently Photoshopped out . Talk about a traffic violation.
The Townhouse Hotel's rooftop lounge can be a fun place to party, but unless you're taking hallucinogenic substances, you're probably not going to see the gazebo glowing the way it is in the marketing photo. You also won't see a building-free skyline.
