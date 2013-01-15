Oxygen Is Having A Complete Social Media Failure Over New Show 'All My Babies' Mamas' [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



Everyone hates the idea of Oxygen’s “All My Babies Mamas,” which centres around a rapper’s relationship with the 10 women who mothered his 12 children. And Ad Age is calling the network out for failing to respond to a 36,000 signature and counting Change.org petition, over 100 angry Facebook posts on its page, and thousands of angry Tweets. Ignoring a social media outcry doesn’t make problems go away. Pretty bad marketing move, Oxygen.

Deutsch LA is having to fight to maintain its role as PlayStation’s lead agency. It’s currently pitching against Bartle Bogle Hegarty, Anomaly, and 180 LA.

AKQA made Delta Airlines its first-ever iPad app. It’s called “Fly Delta.”

Real Media Group, a unit of 24/7 Media, hired Danielle Andrews to be an account executive on its technology sales team. She was previously at OpenX.

Check out former CCO/joint managing partner of Shalmor Avnon Amichay / Y&R Interactive Tel Aviv Gideon Amichay’s Ted Talk on the power of No in the creative process.

It turns out that there are a bunch of fake “for your consideration” award show ads out there.

