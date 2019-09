File under “unpleasant but predictable”: Two weeks after acquiring women’s cable network Oxygen, NBCU has laid off 65 workers, or about 25% of the company’s 260-person staff. Those who survive will stay put: Rather than cram the company into the NBC’s 30 Rock HQ, they’ll stay at their Chelsea Market home, says MediaWeek.

