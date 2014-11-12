13 Of Oxford University's Weirdest Admission Interview Questions

At Oxford University, one of the most prestigious educational institutions in the world, admission interview questions often move past the norm.

“Interviews are not about reciting what you already know — they are designed to give candidates a chance to show their real ability and potential, which means candidates will be encouraged to use their knowledge and apply their thinking to new problems in ways that will both challenge them and allow them to shine,” Samina Khan, director of undergraduate admissions said in statement, following the release of a new set of questions.

In answering the questions, it’s not about what’s “right”, Khan explains, but “responding to new ideas.” There are loads of example questions — many of them straight-lined — but we selected some of the wackier ones for you to test your smarts. Remember, there’s no perfect response.

