Gun used in Michigan school shooting was an apparent Christmas present: prosecutors

A memorial outside of Oxford High School continues to grow on December 03 2021 in Oxford, Michigan.

Oakland County’s prosecutor said the gun used in the Oxford High School shooting was an apparent Christmas gift.

MacDonald said the mother of shooting suspect mentioned the gun was a gift on social media.

Four students were killed in the shooting at Oxford High School on Tuesday.

The gun used in a Michigan high school shooting earlier this week was an apparent Christmas present to the suspect from his parents, a prosecutor said on Friday.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen MacDonald alleged during a press conference that the 15-year-old Oxford High School shooting suspect was with his father when the 9mm Sig Sauer SP 2022 pistol was purchased on Black Friday.

Subsequently, MacDonald said, the teen’s mother mentioned the gun was a gift on social media.

“Mom and son day testing out his new Christmas present,” the mother wrote in a social media post referencing the gun, MacDonald said.

Four students — 16-year-old Tate More, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, and 17-year-old Justin Shilling — were killed in Tuesday’s shooting at Oxford High School. Several others, including a teacher, were injured in the shooting.

The 15-year-old suspect has been charged as an adult with homicide and terrorism in the shooting, while his parents face four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

