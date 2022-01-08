The Oxford school shooter’s parents bought him a gun after he made Molotov cocktails at home and texted a friend about shooting up a school, prosecutors say

A police vehicle remains parked outside of Oxford High School on December 01, 2021 in Oxford, Michigan. Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

The parents of the Oxford school shooter failed to report their child’s disturbing behavior, prosecutors argued.

They said 15-year-old made Molotov cocktails at home and joked about carrying out an attack.

He also told his mom he saw “demons” and “ghosts” and recorded himself torturing animals, they said.

The parents of the Oxford High School shooter who police say killed four students and injured several more at the Michigan school in November ignored suspicious signs their son exhibited ahead of the attack, according to prosecutors.

Authorities identified the shooter as 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, who’s been charged with four counts of first-degree murder, as well as a terrorism-related charge.

Four people — Tate Myre, 16, Hana St. Juliana, 14, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Justin Shilling, 17 — died, and several other students and a teacher were injured in the November 30, 2021, shooting.

Crumbley repeatedly texted his mom about seeing “demons” and “ghosts” at home, prosecutors said in court on Friday, according to the Detroit Free Press. He also recorded himself torturing animals, made Molotov cocktails at home, and joked about shooting up a school.

“It’s time to shoot up a school. JK. JK. JK,” Crumbley wrote in a text to a friend, according to county prosecutors.

The prosecutors also said Crumbley had been fascinated by Nazi propaganda, and said he had made so many online searches about guns and school shootings that he recieved ads about “his mental well-being and firearms,” the Detroit Free Press reported.

But his parents — James and Jennifer Crumbley — “did not intervene” or “schedule therapy,” Assistant Oakland County Prosecutor Marc Keast said.

“Instead, they bought him what he desperately wanted, a 9mm Sig Sauer handgun,” he added.

James Crumbley had purchased the pistol for his son on Black Friday as an early Christmas gift. Four days later, his son carried out the attack, according to prosecutors. The two parents are facing involuntary manslaughter charges.

“Ethan was gravely troubled,” Keast said. “He was fascinated with firearms. He was violent. He displayed terrifying tendencies and behaviors, and he literally sketched out what he planned to do in his journal and his drawings.”

Prosecutors say there is ample evidence against the 15-year-old boy, including drawings done hours before the attack featuring guns and bullets.

“There is a mountain of digital evidence,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said at a press conference, noting that several social media accounts connected to the alleged shooter have been taken down. “We are confident it was premeditated.”