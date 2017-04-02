An Oxford University professor explains how maths could prove that time doesn't exist

Marcus du Sautoy, mathematician and author of The Great Unknown, explained how mathematics could prove that time doesn’t exist.

He told Business Insider: “If you take the laws of physics, it is actually possible to write all of these laws to take time out of the equation.

“So maybe time is just a human invention, it’s sometimes called an emergent property, that it isn’t really there at all. But I think most of us have a strong sense that there is something flowing that we call time.

“But what it really is, we are not really too sure.”

Marcus du Sautoy’s book The Great Unknown is available for purchase now.

Filmed and produced by Leon Siciliano

