Video shows Oxford High School students realizing they were talking to the suspected gunman when he called them ‘bro’

People seen at a vigil following a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan. Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

Three people were killed in a shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan on Tuesday.

A video shows students speaking to someone outside the classroom who claimed to be a sheriff’s deputy.

Students fled via the classroom window after the person at the door said “bro,” the video shows.

A video taken at a Michigan high school shows the moment students realized they were talking to a suspected gunman who was impersonating a sheriff’s deputy after the person called them “bro.”

Three students aged between 14 and 17 were killed in the shooting at Oxford High School on Tuesday, and several more were injured, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said. An unnamed, 15-year-old sophomore was taken into custody as a suspect, officials said.

A video taken inside a classroom as the shooting unfolded showed students evacuating their classroom by a window after realizing the suspected shooter was trying to trick them into opening the door by pretending to be a sheriff’s deputy.

The video was taken by a student who shared it with his father, who shared it with Fox 2 Detroit.

In the video, the person behind the door can be heard saying: “Sheriff’s office. It’s safe to come out,” to which a student is heard replying: “We’re not willing to take that risk right now.”

“I can’t hear you,” the person behind the door is heard saying. A student is heard saying again: “We’re not taking that risk right now.”

“Come to the door and look at my badge, bro,” the person behind the door can heard saying.

One student is then heard telling classmates: “He said ‘bro.’ Red flag,” whereupon another is heard saying, “window,” and the class starts to exit the room.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said Tuesday night that officials were told that the suspected gunman pretended to be law enforcement to try and gain access to barricaded classrooms.

The sheriff’s office has named the victims in a Facebook post as Tate Myre, 16, Hanna St. Julian, 14, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17.

In an post several hours earlier, the Sheriff’s office said that the shooter had used a 9 millimeter Sig Sauer handgun, which “had been purchased by the father four days prior to the incident.”