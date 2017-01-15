This chart shows the threat of populism in 20 of the world's biggest economies

Populism spread like wildfire across the world in 2016, and the trend looks set to continue in 2017.

Writing in

a new briefing this week, Gabriel Sterne and

Melanie Rama of research house Oxford Economics argued that: “There is now sufficiently widespread backing for global populism that at least one further victory in a major economy is very likely in the next year or so, our analysis of populist policies and support in 20 large economies shows.”

But where are those threats the most prominent?

Sterne and Rama brought together research from analysts for major economies across the world and ranked the strength of populist movements in those economies.

Oxford Economics’ analysis suggests that outside of the USA, the countries most likely to elect a populist government are in Latin America, with Brazil and Mexico both seen to have a more than 20% chance of having “a populist movement being in power in the next 2-3 years.”

Check out the full chart below:

