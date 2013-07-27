The Oxford Dictionary Is Changing The Definition Of 'Marriage' To Include Gay Couples

In light of gay marriage being legalized in the UK, the Oxford English Dictionary editors are changing the definition of marriage.



Currently, the prestigious dictionary defines marriage as the “formal union of a man and a woman, typically as recognised by law, by which they become husband and wife.”

A secondary definition adds, “(in some jurisdictions) a union between partners of the same sex.”

Now, the new definition will include both heterosexual and homosexual couples to reflect the changing times.

“We continually monitor the words in our dictionaries, paying particular to those words whose usage is shifting, so yes, this will happen with marriage,” an Oxford University Press spokeswoman told Gay Star News, which broke the story.

There’s no word yet on what the new definition will be, but the Oxford English Dictionary is not the first to get in on the trend. The French Larousse dictionary changed the definition of marriage to a “solemn act between two same-sex or different-sex persons, who decide to establish a union” before gay marriage became legal in France back in April.

And Canada defines marriage without gender: “The state of being a married couple voluntarily joined for life (or until divorce).”

