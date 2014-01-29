The 28 Best Countries For Healthy Eating

Oxfam International/ Business Insider The darker red a country is, the worse it scored on Oxfam’s index. Click the map to see the best countries for healthy eating.

A major sign of a nation’s overall wellbeing is the diet of its population.

Oxfam — an international confederation of organisations that works to end poverty — studied data from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to find out which world countries had the most nutritious, plentiful, and affordable diets.

The resulting “Good Enough To Eat” index ranks 125 countries based on how much people have to eat (levels of undernourishment and per cent of underweight children), food affordability (measured by food price levels compared to other goods, and food price volatility over time), quality of food (measured by diet diversification and access to clean water), and health outcomes (such as diabetes and obesity).

European countries dominated the list with high diet diversification and low food price volatility, while poorer African countries were ranked lower. Chad was the lowest rated country, while the Netherlands took the top spot.

Check out a heatmap of the best and worst countries for healthy eating, as well as a data visualisation tool, here.

