The 28 Best Countries For Healthy Eating

A major sign of a nation’s overall wellbeing is the diet of its population.
Oxfam — an international confederation of organisations that works to end poverty — studied data from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to find out which world countries had the most nutritious, plentiful, and affordable diets.
The resulting “Good Enough To Eat” index ranks 125 countries based on how much people have to eat (levels of undernourishment and per cent of underweight children), food affordability (measured by food price levels compared to other goods, and food price volatility over time), quality of food (measured by diet diversification and access to clean water), and health outcomes (such as diabetes and obesity).
European countries dominated the list with high diet diversification and low food price volatility, while poorer African countries were ranked lower. Chad was the lowest rated country, while the Netherlands took the top spot.
Check out a heatmap of the best and worst countries for healthy eating, as well as a data visualisation tool, here.
Overall Score: 15
100% of people in Hungary have access to safe water and only 4% of the population is undernourished.
On the other side, 27.6% of Hungary's population is obese and 10.8% have diabetes.
Source: Oxfam Food Index Data based on the most recent numbers from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), and the International Labour Organisation (ILO).
Overall score is ranked from 0-100, with 100 representing the worst possible score.
Overall Score: 15
98.8% of people in Estonia have access to safe water, and food price inflation volatility is relatively low.
9.7% of the population have diabetes and 20.6% of the population is obese, but only 35% of the standard diet comes from carb-heavy foods.
Source: Oxfam Food Index Data based on the most recent numbers from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), and the International Labour Organisation (ILO).
Overall score is ranked from 0-100, with 100 representing the worst possible score.
Overall Score: 14
New Zealand has a high diet diversification, with a relatively low 28% of the national diet made up of carb-heavy foods.
100% of the population has access to clean water, and though food can be expensive, only 4% of the population is undernourished.
Source: Oxfam Food Index Data based on the most recent numbers from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), and the International Labour Organisation (ILO).
Overall score is ranked from 0-100, with 100 representing the worst possible score.
Overall Score: 14
100% of Israelis have access to clean water, and food price inflation volatility is low though food can be rather expensive.
4% of the population is undernourished, while 26.2% are obese.
Source: Oxfam Food Index Data based on the most recent numbers from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), and the International Labour Organisation (ILO).
Overall score is ranked from 0-100, with 100 representing the worst possible score.
Overall Score: 13
Japan has an extremely low obesity rate at 5%, while 7.7% of the population has diabetes.
100% of people in Japan have access to safe water, and food volatility is extremely low (but food is relatively costly compared to other expenses).
Source: Oxfam Food Index Data based on the most recent numbers from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), and the International Labour Organisation (ILO).
Overall score is ranked from 0-100, with 100 representing the worst possible score.
Overall Score: 13
33% of the U.S. population is obese, and 12.3% have diabetes, while 1.3% of children are underweight.
98.8% of people have access to clean water, and food price volatility is one of the lowest in the world.
Source: Oxfam Food Index Data based on the most recent numbers from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), and the International Labour Organisation (ILO).
Overall score is ranked from 0-100, with 100 representing the worst possible score.
Overall Score: 12
Iceland has a low diabetes rate at 9.9%, and 100% of the population has access to clean and safe water.
The diet is diverse too, with only 23% of an average diet made up of carb-rich foods. However, food prices are more volatile than in other countries on the list.
Source: Oxfam Food Index Data based on the most recent numbers from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), and the International Labour Organisation (ILO).
Overall score is ranked from 0-100, with 100 representing the worst possible score.
Overall Score: 12
100% of those living in Cyprus have access to safe water, and only 28% of the average diet comes from carb-heavy foods.
And though food is relatively expensive compared to other goods, food price inflation volatility is low.
Source: Oxfam Food Index Data based on the most recent numbers from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), and the International Labour Organisation (ILO).
Overall score is ranked from 0-100, with 100 representing the worst possible score.
Overall Score: 12
23% of Finland's population is obese, and 10.3% are currently living with diabetes.
But 100% of the population has access to clean, safe water, and only 4% of the country is undernourished.
Source: Oxfam Food Index Data based on the most recent numbers from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), and the International Labour Organisation (ILO).
Overall score is ranked from 0-100, with 100 representing the worst possible score.
Overall Score: 12
100% of Norway's population has access to safe water, and a relatively low 32% of the average diet comes from carb-heavy foods.
And though food is one of the pricier living expenses, food price inflation volatility is fairly low.
Source: Oxfam Food Index Data based on the most recent numbers from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), and the International Labour Organisation (ILO).
Overall score is ranked from 0-100, with 100 representing the worst possible score.
Overall Score: 12
Only 8.3% of the U.K.'s population has diabetes, and 100% have access to clean, safe water.
And while only 4% of the country is considered undernourished, 26.9% of the country is obese.
Source: Oxfam Food Index Data based on the most recent numbers from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), and the International Labour Organisation (ILO).
Overall score is ranked from 0-100, with 100 representing the worst possible score.
Overall Score: 12
Despite the prevalence of a very healthy Mediterranean diet, 20.1% of the Greek population are obese and 10.8% have diabetes.
1.1% of children in Greece are underweight, and 4% of the entire population is undernourished.
Source: Oxfam Food Index Data based on the most recent numbers from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), and the International Labour Organisation (ILO).
Overall score is ranked from 0-100, with 100 representing the worst possible score.
Overall Score: 12
100% of Spanish people have access to safe water, and a low 27% of the Spanish diet relies on carb-heavy foods such as cereals, grains, and tubers.
26.6% of Spaniards are obese, and 11.3% have diabetes.
Source: Oxfam Food Index Data based on the most recent numbers from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), and the International Labour Organisation (ILO).
Overall score is ranked from 0-100, with 100 representing the worst possible score.
Overall Score: 11
100% of those living in Luxembourg have access to safe and clean water, and food price inflation volatility is relatively low.
Only 27% of the Luxembourg average diet comes from carb-heavy foods, while 26% of the population is considered obese.
Source: Oxfam Food Index Data based on the most recent numbers from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), and the International Labour Organisation (ILO).
Overall score is ranked from 0-100, with 100 representing the worst possible score.
Overall Score: 11
24% of Portugal's population is considered obese, with 7.9% living with diabetes.
33% of the average diet comes from carb-heavy foods, and almost no children in Portugal are underweight.
Source: Oxfam Food Index Data based on the most recent numbers from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), and the International Labour Organisation (ILO).
Overall score is ranked from 0-100, with 100 representing the worst possible score.
Overall Score: 11
Considering Italy is known for carb-rich foods like pizza and pasta, only 33% of the average Italian diet comes from carb-heavy foods.
100% of the population have access to clean water, and food price inflation volatility in Italy is low.
Source: Oxfam Food Index Data based on the most recent numbers from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), and the International Labour Organisation (ILO).
Overall score is ranked from 0-100, with 100 representing the worst possible score.
Overall Score: 10
100% of Belgium's population has access clean water, and 27% of the average diet comes from carb-heavy foods such as cereal, grains, and tubers.
22.1% of the population is obese, while 4% of the population is considered undernourished.
Source: Oxfam Food Index Data based on the most recent numbers from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), and the International Labour Organisation (ILO).
Overall score is ranked from 0-100, with 100 representing the worst possible score.
Overall Score: 8
Food price inflation is very stable in Switzerland, and just 24% of the average diet is composed of carb-heavy foods.
A low 17.5% of the population is obese, and 100% have access to safe, clean water.
Source: Oxfam Food Index Data based on the most recent numbers from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), and the International Labour Organisation (ILO).
Overall score is ranked from 0-100, with 100 representing the worst possible score.
Overall Score: 8
Only 6.8% of people in France have diabetes, and 18.2% are considered obese.
100% of people have access to safe water, and 29% of the national diet is carb-heavy foods like cereal, grains, and tubers (despite the national obsession with baguettes).
Source: Oxfam Food Index Data based on the most recent numbers from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), and the International Labour Organisation (ILO).
Overall score is ranked from 0-100, with 100 representing the worst possible score.
Overall Score: 6
The highest rated country in the world for food was the Netherlands, with 6.3% of the population with diabetes and a low-carb national diet.
100% of people have access to clean water, and though food price volatility is on the higher end of the spectrum, food is relatively affordable.
Source: Oxfam Food Index Data based on the most recent numbers from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), and the International Labour Organisation (ILO).
Overall score is ranked from 0-100, with 100 representing the worst possible score.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.