The world's first flat-pack truck can be assembled like IKEA furniture in under a day

Ox/Global Vehicle Trust The designers of the Ox truck.

The Ox, a truck from the Global Vehicle Trust (GVT), is as easy to build as an IKEA bookshelf.

The world’s first flat-pack vehicle, the Ox can be shipped anywhere — and much like flat-pack furniture, its parts require less space for shipping. The large, boxy truck ships in about 60 pieces with a tool kit, so it only takes about 12 hours put it together, GTV’s founder, Torquil Norman, tells Business Insider.

Though GVT unveiled the Ox’s prototype in 2013, Norman says the company has now developed a more complete version. The British nonprofit worked with Formula One designer Gordon Murray to create it, and spent $3 million testing and refining the prototype. The truck is not for sale yet — GVT estimates it will need to spend another $4 million to manufacture the Ox on a larger scale.

Keep scrolling to check out the newest prototype.

Norman says three people could put the Ox together in about 12 hours. Ox/Global Vehicle Trust Much like flat-pack furniture, the trucks take up much less cargo space, making them easier to transport than normal trucks. For comparison, a 40-foot shipping container can carry six Oxes but only two assembled trucks. Ox/Global Vehicle Trust Gordon Murray, who designed Formula One race cars for 37 years, created the Ox for GVT. Ox/Global Vehicle Trust Gordon Murray. Though it's not a race car, it shares a lot of the same design principles, like ultra-light construction. Ox/Global Vehicle Trust Murray's manufacturing method for the Ox, called iStream, makes the truck 20% lighter and 60% more efficient to build. Instead of solid steel, the Ox's frame is made from a waterproof, bonded plywood composite. Ox/Global Vehicle Trust The Africar, a lightweight vehicle designed in the 1980s to handle Africa's rough terrain, inspired the Ox's design. Ox/Global Vehicle Trust Like the Africar, the Ox can travel on any type of terrain, Norman says. Ox/Global Vehicle Trust Norman says the Ox could be useful in remote areas in Africa, where reliable ground transportation is a valuable resource. Ox/Global Vehicle Trust 'The Ox could undertake crucial daily tasks, such as collect drinking water and transporting grain or building materials,' he says. 'But it could also provide emergency mobility and become an all-terrain ambulance.' Ox/Global Vehicle Trust

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.