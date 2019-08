The Ox is a prototype vehicle which consists of 60 pieces and can be shipped anywhere in the world.

It’s designed by Gordon Murray, who also developed Formula One cars. It has an ultra-light weight design and can tackle most types of terrain.

Produced by Claudia Romeo. Original reporting by Leanna Garfield

